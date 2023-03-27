Landmarks in Bangkok, Thailand, switched off their lights on Saturday (March 25) night to mark Earth Hour and to draw attention to climate change.
Lights at tourist attractions such as the Grand Palace Temple of Dawn, Golden Mount Temple, the Bangkok Metropolitan Giant Swing and the Rama 8 bridge
went out for one hour at 8:30 PM local time as part of a campaign to encourage people to save energy and tackle man-made carbon dioxide emissions linked to a warming planet
Earth Hour, a worldwide movement organised by the WWF, encourages individuals, communities and businesses to turn off non-essential lights for an hour on the last Saturday of March, in a symbolic commitment to tackle climate change