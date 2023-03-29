Chiang Rai football match will proceed as scheduled, despite smog
A football match scheduled for Chiang Rai next Tuesday will not be postponed because of the hazardous smog blanketing the city, the Thai League announced on Wednesday.
Chiang Rai United are scheduled to take on Port FC next Tuesday at LEO Chiang Rai Stadium.
The Thai League said the match will proceed as scheduled since Port FC does not want to postpone it.
Chiang Rai United has recently asked the league to postpone the match due to the dangerous level of air pollution.
Acting Thai League President Korawee Prisananantakul said that the league has advised both teams to talk to each other about the issue.
The league can only schedule a new match if both sides agree to postpone it, Korawee said.