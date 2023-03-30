Firefighters, helicopter battling huge forest fire near military academy

The Centre of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and other agencies are collaborating in a desperate effort to stop the blaze from spreading to other areas including Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy. Firefighters and workers are now creating fire breaks to halt or at least slow the inferno’s progress.

Reports that a fire had broken out on Khao Chaphlu Mountain in Prommanee, Muang district emerged at noon on Wednesday. The steep mountain terrain prevented firefighters from reaching the blaze, which quickly spread to the adjacent Khao Laem forested area.

Dramatic images showing the mountain ablaze with orange flames against the black sky appeared on Wednesday night.

Nakhon Nayok governor Bancha Chaowarin asked Prachinburi Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre to send a Russian-made KA-32 helicopter to dump water on the forest fires on Thursday morning.

He urged desperate locals to stay patient, explaining that it would be too dangerous for the firefighters to work at night.