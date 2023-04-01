Thailand gets ready for Songkran with free parking, toll-fee waivers

Thousands of Thais are expected to start heading home from April 12 to celebrate the traditional Thai New Year on April 13. Public holidays for the three-day fest run until April 18 this year.

Anucha said the premier has instructed the Transport and Interior ministries, as well as the Royal Thai Police to ensure there are fewer road accidents this year and public transport is more convenient.

The “Seven Dangerous Days” of Songkran last year recorded 1,917 road accidents and 278 deaths as people travelled to and from their hometowns during the period.

This year, to ease people’s financial burden and traffic jams, the Transport Ministry will waive toll fees at Motorway No 7 (Bangkok - Chonburi) and Motorway No 9 (Kanchanapisek Road) for seven days (April 12-18).

Vehicles can also zip past the toll booths at the Burapha Withi, Kanchanapisek, Chalerm Maha Nakhon, Sirat and Udon Ratthaya expressways free of charge for three days (April 13-15).

Motorway No 6 (Bang Pa-in – Nakhon Ratchasima) from Pak Chong to Kham Thale So checkpoints will also be free from April 12 to 18. From April 12 to 14, it will open to one-way traffic heading toward Nakhon Ratchasima, while from April 15 to 18, it will be accessible to motorists heading for Bang Pa-in.

Meanwhile, cars can be parked for free from April 12-18 at Suvarnabhumi Airports Zone C to facilitate people travelling by air.

It is estimated that more than 13.6 million people will travel upcountry for Songkran and the Transport Ministry has made more public transport vehicles available to ensure nobody is left behind, Anucha said.