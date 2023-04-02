Suspects in gruesome murder of student returned to China, police said

Jin was kidnapped at 1.30am on Wednesday from a university, said Maj-General Noppasin Poolsawat, deputy chief of the bureau. He did not name the university.

CCTV footage from the area where Jin’s body was found showed one of the three suspects carrying the rainbow-coloured bag containing her body from a Mazda vehicle and dumping it in the canal.

Noppasin said the vehicle had been rented in Bangkok and returned to the rental agency by the suspects on Thursday.

The three suspects lived in Bang Yai sub-district but moved out of their residence at 3pm on Wednesday, he said.

Noppasin said they flew to Chengdu, China on Thursday.

"Investigators are gathering evidence to obtain arrest warrants for the three suspects," he said.