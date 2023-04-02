Most Thais want to be self-employed, survey finds
Now that Thailand’s economy has started picking up, many Thai entrepreneurs are looking for new business opportunities, a recent survey learned.
A poll titled “What do Thais think about business ownership” was conducted last month among 1,207 respondents nationwide and the results were published on Sunday.
Among the respondents, 66.5% said they have been wanting to run a business since the Covid-19 pandemic came to an end.
Some 62.4% said they have spotted new business opportunities, up from 55.8% in January.
The new survey also found that 51.8% of the respondents considered themselves knowledgeable enough to set up a new business, up from 50.6% in January.
Meanwhile, 48.1% of respondents said they knew entrepreneurs or networks who could help them set up a business, compared to 45.6% in January.
As for the 33.5% who said they do not want to operate businesses, the reasons they chose were inflation and high cost of living (47.3%), lack of capital (44.9%), rising fuel prices (39.3%), fear of failure (36.2%) and job security (28.8%).