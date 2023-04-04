Bangkok gets ready for registration of party-list MPs

Khajit Chatchavanich, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s permanent secretary, said on Monday that the first registration day was busy but “concluded smoothly”.

Bangkok MP candidates have until Friday to register their candidacy at the Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng. Applications are accepted from 8.30am to 4.30pm daily.

Bangkok is expected to be the largest battleground during the May 14 general election, especially since it has the largest number of seats – 33 – up for grabs.

Khajit and his deputy Narong Ruangsri are overseeing the registration process of both constituency and party-list MPs.

Narong looked in on the party-list candidate application centre on Monday to see if everything was in place. Applications for party-list MPs will be accepted at the Bangkok Room in Irawat Pattana Building within the City Hall 2 complex in Din Daeng.

Party-list candidates have until Friday 4.30pm to register.

Narong said the site has plenty of space to welcome several candidates and their followers. It also has an area for the press corps.

“The city has taken steps to ensure the application process is smooth and transparent. We expect there to be no complaints from either candidates or supporters,” Narong said.