Young, broke Korean jailed in Chonburi after faking his own kidnapping

Kim (given names withheld) faces deportation for overstaying his visa by 497 days and could face other charges for faking his own kidnapping, police said.

The young man’s relatives had asked the Korean Embassy in Thailand for help after Kim told them that he had been abducted, imprisoned and assaulted before escaping, police said.

He had told family members in Korea he was on his way to Suvarnabhumi International Airport but had no money, police said.