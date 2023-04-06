Prominent Thai physician suspected of helping Chinese surrogacy gang
Seven foreigners arrested in Bangkok's Silom area on Tuesday were running scams including a surrogacy business and have been charged under the Immigration Act, according to police. A prominent Thai physician is reportedly among other suspects who have surrendered to police investigating the case.
Tuesday morning’s raid on the five-storey Silom building uncovered two Chinese men being held for ransom by a gang of Chinese and Myanmar nationals.
Police said the two victims were using the building to operate a surrogacy business for Chinese women. They had been kidnapped earlier by the gang in Chonburi.
Seven foreigners – three Myanmar and four Chinese nationals – were initially charged with immigration offences. One Thai suspect was charged with illegally allowing foreigners to stay in Thailand.
Four suspects surrendered to police on Tuesday, including a prominent Thai physician with an MR title who is reportedly related to a former Provincial Administration director-general.
The kidnapping victims told police that the gang provided Thai surrogate mothers and arranged fake passports and IDs.
"Police investigators have been ordered to expand the investigation and take legal action against all suspects involved in this surrogacy business," said Deputy National Police chief Surachet Hakparn on Wednesday.
The Chinese gang had demanded a ransom of 5 million baht after kidnapping the two men in Chonburi's Nong Prue district on March 20. Police have requested cooperation from China, as the surrogacy gang is reportedly wanted by authorities there.