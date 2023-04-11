Songkran is here: Ayutthaya trumpets message with colourful march of elephantsbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
THURSDAY, April 13, 2023
nationthailand
Songkran is here: Ayutthaya trumpets message with colourful march of elephants

Songkran is here: Ayutthaya trumpets message with colourful march of elephants

TUESDAY, April 11, 2023

Ayutthaya province kicked off the Songkran festival with a parade of 10 elephants from Wang Chang Ayutthaya Lae Paniad on Tuesday.

All the elephants were painted in colourful themes, including flowers, hearts and the message: "Songkran Ayutthaya" in Thai and English. Several tourists took the opportunity to splash water at the elephants.

Songkran is here: Ayutthaya trumpets message with colourful march of elephants

The parade covered Ayutthaya's City Pillar Shrine and Wat Phra Ram, aiming to attract Thai and foreign tourists to visit the province after three years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Songkran is here: Ayutthaya trumpets message with colourful march of elephants

Separately, Ayutthaya agencies have allowed people to drive trucks with water buckets in the province. The province had banned the use of trucks with water buckets 10 years ago to deal with traffic jams.

Songkran is here: Ayutthaya trumpets message with colourful march of elephants

ALL 11 PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery

5 MORE PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
TAGS
SongkranSongkran FestivalElephantsfestivitiesThailand
RELATED
nationthailand