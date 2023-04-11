Songkran is here: Ayutthaya trumpets message with colourful march of elephants
Ayutthaya province kicked off the Songkran festival with a parade of 10 elephants from Wang Chang Ayutthaya Lae Paniad on Tuesday.
All the elephants were painted in colourful themes, including flowers, hearts and the message: "Songkran Ayutthaya" in Thai and English. Several tourists took the opportunity to splash water at the elephants.
The parade covered Ayutthaya's City Pillar Shrine and Wat Phra Ram, aiming to attract Thai and foreign tourists to visit the province after three years of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Separately, Ayutthaya agencies have allowed people to drive trucks with water buckets in the province. The province had banned the use of trucks with water buckets 10 years ago to deal with traffic jams.