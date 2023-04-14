Chadchart leads alms-giving ceremony to mark beginning of Songkran

Apart from Lan Khon Muang grounds, Chadchart said Songkran festivities are being held in many areas across Bangkok, such as Siam Square, Khaosan Road, and Wat Pho.

Several agencies have been instructed to ensure public safety by, for example, putting CCTV cameras up on Khaosan Road and creating awareness among venue operators there.

CCTV cameras have been adjusted in the Silom and Bang Rak areas to handle an influx of revelers, Chadchart said.

The BMA is working with local police to ensure the safety of visitors, he added.

"We would like to ask people to take care of others while playing water games," he said, adding that they should comply with Thai tradition and refrain from drinking alcohol.

BMA officials would issue warnings to anyone who is rude to fellow revelers to prevent violence during the festival, Chadchart said.