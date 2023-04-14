Chadchart leads alms-giving ceremony to mark beginning of Songkran
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt led Bangkok Metropolitan Administration executives and officials in an alms-offering ceremony on Thursday.
The ceremony marking the beginning of Songkran was held at Lan Khon Muang grounds opposite Bangkok's City Hall.
Participants also attended a water-pouring ceremony to show respect to seniors and create unity in the administration.
Chadchart warned people to watch out for fires during the hot season, saying that 120 people living in Huai Khwang districts Rong Poon community were impacted by a fire that ignited at about 1am on Thursday.
More than 30 residences were damaged during the fire.
He wished people good health and told them to enjoy the Songkran festival together.
Apart from Lan Khon Muang grounds, Chadchart said Songkran festivities are being held in many areas across Bangkok, such as Siam Square, Khaosan Road, and Wat Pho.
Several agencies have been instructed to ensure public safety by, for example, putting CCTV cameras up on Khaosan Road and creating awareness among venue operators there.
CCTV cameras have been adjusted in the Silom and Bang Rak areas to handle an influx of revelers, Chadchart said.
The BMA is working with local police to ensure the safety of visitors, he added.
"We would like to ask people to take care of others while playing water games," he said, adding that they should comply with Thai tradition and refrain from drinking alcohol.
BMA officials would issue warnings to anyone who is rude to fellow revelers to prevent violence during the festival, Chadchart said.