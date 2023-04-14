How some embassies in Thailand took part in Songkran celebrations
A total of 43 embassies in Thailand, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, took part in the Songkran festival, the Thai New Year, and uploaded video clips of their celebrations, Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem disclosed on Friday.
He said that the ministry had worked with those missions representing countries from across the world in conveying good wishes and promoting Thai culture and tradition while strengthening diplomatic ties with Thailand.
The embassies taking part in the project were: Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Italy, Israel, Japan, Kenya, South Korea, Kosovo, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Netherlands, Nepal, New Zealand, Oman, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Timor-Leste, United Kingdom, and United States.
The minister on Friday thanked those embassies for sending their good wishes to Thais through their videos, which have been posted on the missions’ social media accounts.
He said that this year’s Songkran celebration is special for Thailand after Unesco accepted the country's application for “Songkran in Thailand, traditional Thai New Year festival” to be listed as Intangible Cultural Heritage. A decision by Unesco is expected in December.
“This is a good opportunity to spread the essential value and beauty of Songkran to tourists from around the world for correct understanding about its true value,” the minister said.
The 43 embassies have posted Songkran video clips on their Facebook pages. Here’s the content in some of those clips:
In the US Embassy’s video clip, Charge d’Affaires Michael Heath said that Songkran is an opportunity for people to show their gratitude, love and good wishes. “We, the US Embassy, wish all Thais a happy Songkran,” he said.
The Chinese Embassy’s video clip showed Ambassador Han Zhiqiang and officials taking part in traditional activities, such as pouring water, handing out garlands and even performing a Thai dance.
A video clip by the Australian Embassy showed Ambassador Allan McKinnon and officials armed with water guns, looking like secret agents.
They then immediately changed into Thai-style outfits and performed various traditional activities. The ambassador wished Thais a happy, healthy Songkran.
In the Embassy of Sweden’s video clip, Ambassador Jon Astrom Grondahl wished everyone an enjoyable Songkran with their loved ones.
The South Korean Embassy launched a video featuring Ambassador Moon Seoung-hyun doing the traditional “Ram Thai” dance with members of his mission.
In the video, the ambassador is seen pouring water on a Buddha statue to observe the Songkran tradition. Then, characters representing both countries including Korean traditional dancers, Khon-masked dancers, Taekwondo and Muay Thai fighters appear and dance “Ram Thai” together.
Ambassador Moon said, “On the occasion of Songkran, it was great to have this opportunity to practise Ram Thai with the staff and wish for the development of Thailand and the happiness of the Thais.”
He added that, “Through this video, I hope that Koreans will be able to visit Thailand with interest in Songkran and Thailand’s various cultures.”