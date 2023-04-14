How some embassies in Thailand took part in Songkran celebrations

He said that this year’s Songkran celebration is special for Thailand after Unesco accepted the country's application for “Songkran in Thailand, traditional Thai New Year festival” to be listed as Intangible Cultural Heritage. A decision by Unesco is expected in December.

“This is a good opportunity to spread the essential value and beauty of Songkran to tourists from around the world for correct understanding about its true value,” the minister said.

The 43 embassies have posted Songkran video clips on their Facebook pages. Here’s the content in some of those clips:

In the US Embassy’s video clip, Charge d’Affaires Michael Heath said that Songkran is an opportunity for people to show their gratitude, love and good wishes. “We, the US Embassy, wish all Thais a happy Songkran,” he said.

The Chinese Embassy’s video clip showed Ambassador Han Zhiqiang and officials taking part in traditional activities, such as pouring water, handing out garlands and even performing a Thai dance.

A video clip by the Australian Embassy showed Ambassador Allan McKinnon and officials armed with water guns, looking like secret agents.

They then immediately changed into Thai-style outfits and performed various traditional activities. The ambassador wished Thais a happy, healthy Songkran.