Commissioners went overseas to ensure ‘no ballots are lost’

The statement came in rebuttal to criticism that six election commissioners had left the country at a time when they should be here addressing urgent issues regarding the May 14 election.

Social media has been buzzing with comments about how these trips are “unnecessary”, “inappropriate” and a “waste of money”.

Kanchana Patarachoke, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said officials who travelled to Australia and New Zealand were on a mission to inspect the system of transporting ballots back to Thailand. They were tasked with ensuring the delivery of ballots is not delayed, as had happened in the 2019 election.

Officials visiting South Africa, Kenya and Morocco were on a similar mission as Africa is a large continent where comprehensive transport is not available in all areas. The officials are also looking for ways to solve the issue of there not being any direct flights from South Africa to Thailand, Kanchana said.

As for Europe and the United States, officials are checking the locations for polling stations as well as visiting Thai communities to find out what obstacles they may face when casting votes. Both continents have a large number of Thai nationals, she said.

The officials are also putting in place a system of sending ballots back to Thailand in areas that are not serviced by Thai Airways or where the postal service is unreliable, she added.