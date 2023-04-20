Covid-19 cases expected to spike due to Songkran celebrations

"The Public Health Ministry would like to ask people to receive their Covid-19 vaccine jab before the rainy season begins," Tares said.

The ministry will conduct annual vaccinations for the first time this year, he said.

"People can receive any Covid-19 vaccine at least three months after the last dose or infection," he said, adding that they do not need to count the number of doses received so far.

People can receive a Covid-19 jab at provincial public health offices nationwide, he said.

Meanwhile, the department’s deputy director-general Dr Sopon Iamsirithaworn said the ministry's plan to conduct annual vaccination came after two studies showed that most Thais already have immunity against the virus.

The studies were conducted by the department's division of epidemiology and Chulalongkorn University's top virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan, Sopon added.