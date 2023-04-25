Cabinet seeks EC green light on subsidising power bills in May to avoid vote-buying charge

The Cabinet also wants EC permission before it extends the subsidy for vulnerable groups by four more months.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said the subsidy measures must receive a green light from the EC before they can be implemented.

The election law requires that a caretaker Cabinet seek the election watchdog’s permission before it implements projects that require funding. Without EC permission it can look like the outgoing government is providing subsidies to woo support from voters.