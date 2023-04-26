Vehicles sales fell 6.1% in first quarter, rebound expected this month

Vehicle sales declined at an annualised rate of 6.1% in the first quarter, but are expected to rebound this month due to the unusually high number of vehicles ordered at the 12-day Bangkok International Motor Show, which ended on April 2, dealers say.

Vehicle sales totalled 217,073 units in the first three months of this year, said Supakorn Ratanawaraha, deputy managing director of Toyota Motor Thailand, adding that the number represents a 6.1% decline over the same period last year.

Sales fell by 8.4% year on year in March to 79,943 units, but dealers put this down to consumers delaying purchasing decisions for the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show, which began on March 22. A total of 42,871 vehicles were ordered at the show. This higher-than-expected number will show up in April and May sales figures, Supakorn said.

He said sales of passenger cars rose 0.2% year on year in March to 29,835 units, while sales of commercial vehicles (including pickups) fell 12.8% to 50,108 units, and sales of one-tonne trucks fell 22.2% to 36,066 units.

March sales: top brands by category

Passenger cars

Toyota: 9,953 units, up 13.2% year on year (market share 33.4%)

Honda: 7,053 units, down 15.3% year on year (market share 23.6%)

Mitsubishi: 1,789 units, up 0.6% (market share 6.0%)

Commercial vehicles (including pickups)

Isuzu 37,328 units, down 22.6% (market share 44.8%)

Toyota 32,554 units, down 23.1% (market share 39.1%)

Ford 7,478 units, up 19.6% (market share 9.0%)

One-tonne trucks

Isuzu: 13,523 units, down 26.4% (market share 45.7%)

Toyota: 10,761 units, down 34.3% (market share 36.3%)

Ford: 2,890 units, up by 17.1% (market share 9.8%)