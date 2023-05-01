Tight security in place to prevent any tampering of ballots, police assure

Roy, who was recently appointed the head of the new administrative centre, which will operate until May 17, said the tight security was aimed at ensuring that the election was closely monitored and protected.

He ruled out any possibility of errors.

Two border patrol officers, fully armed and wearing bulletproof vests, would accompany the truck carrying ballots, with two patrol wagons at the back and front until the truck arrives at the election centre in each province, he explained.

The Royal Thai Police is collaborating with the Election Commission (EC) and Thailand Post in making sure that all distribution and delivery trips for ballots go smoothly until the election is over.

Police officers will support security measures to secure the ballots both before and after the vote, Roy said.

Thailand Post's chief executive officer, Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, added that CCTVs are installed inside all trucks and are linked to the "Election Ballot Coordination Centre for the 2023 general election to the House of Representatives" at its headquarters.

This system can track transportation and investigate any irregularities 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Meanwhile, connected CCTV-enabled related parties, such as Thailand Post employees, police officers, and EC officers can track the truck using an application pod.

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said that the advanced voting ballot delivery process would be completed 2-3 days before the deadline.

He noted that more than 2.2 million Thais had registered to vote in advance. The majority of them live outside their hometowns and would be unable to vote on election day, while 18,879 live in the area but would be engaged on that day.

He said the EC wanted to assure all Thais of a fair and transparent election.