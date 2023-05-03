Roadside drama: Man gets battered by wife for ignoring her calls
Normally, Thai social media is full of reports of drunk men beating up women. But the scene on a street in Rayong’s Klaeng district on Tuesday night was very different.
A woman was seen clobbering her husband after pulling him out of a restaurant for apparently ignoring her calls. He had refused to answer as many as 30 calls from her.
The woman would not stop kicking and attacking her man even after the police showed up and tried to calm her down.
The Klang Police Station received a call at 11pm on Tuesday asking them to break up a domestic on Sukhumvit Road in Klaeng district.
When they arrived at the scene, they found an angry woman hurling abuse and hitting a man lying on the road at her feet.
After police officers managed to calm her down and took the couple to the station for questioning, they learned that she had blown her top because her husband had refused to answer any of her calls.
After that, she drove around until she spotted him drinking with his boss inside a restaurant. This sight angered her so much that she pulled him out to the street and began beating him up. She said this was to teach him to not worry her again.
Police identified the man as Canny, 35, a Laotian, but declined to identify the wife or her nationality.
No charges were raised after the woman promised she would not beat up her husband. Police then released them, with strict instructions to “live happily ever after”.