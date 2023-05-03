Roadside drama: Man gets battered by wife for ignoring her calls

A woman was seen clobbering her husband after pulling him out of a restaurant for apparently ignoring her calls. He had refused to answer as many as 30 calls from her.

The woman would not stop kicking and attacking her man even after the police showed up and tried to calm her down.

The Klang Police Station received a call at 11pm on Tuesday asking them to break up a domestic on Sukhumvit Road in Klaeng district.