Combine all 3 medical welfare funds to combat inequality: consumer watchdog

Thailand’s universal healthcare system is currently split into three parts: the Universal Coverage Scheme (gold card, covering over 70% of the population), Social Security Scheme, and the Civil Servant Medical Benefit Scheme covering government officials and their dependents.

The per-patient budget varies widely from scheme to scheme.

TCC secretary-general Saree Ongsomwang said on Wednesday that all Thai patients should have access to the same quality of treatment.

She highlighted glaring inequalities across the three schemes when it comes to medical treatment and hospital care.