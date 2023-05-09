New PM 2.5 dust standards to come into force in June

Jatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, chaired the first meeting of the academic committee charged with solving air pollution problems on May 8. The summary report on the particulate matter (PM) pollution situation in Thailand for this year was presented to the meeting, along with the Pollution Control Department’s draft announcement on Thailand's Air Quality Index (AQI), the revision of its definition and public health warning messages.

The revised Air Quality Index (AQI) will adjust the PM 2.5 standard from 50 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) to 37.5 µg/m³, applicable as of June 1, according to Jatuporn.

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines and interim targets will be used to divide AQI levels into five colour-coded categories – blue, green, yellow, orange, and red. The red level will be adjusted from the previous 91 µg/m³ to 75.1 µg/m³, Jatuporn said.

Jatuporn stated that he has requested the cooperation of all relevant government agencies to prepare for the implementation of the new PM 2.5 standards.

He also urged the Pollution Control Department and the Health Promotion Fund (HPF) to accelerate public awareness of the new standards and various scientific measures to solve air pollution problems. This is to ensure that government agencies and the public have a common understanding and accurate information in addressing air pollution issues.