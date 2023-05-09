New PM 2.5 dust standards to come into force in June
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment plans to implement the new PM 2.5 dust standards, along with a revision of the health impact warning index in accordance with international standards, with effect from June 1.
Jatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, chaired the first meeting of the academic committee charged with solving air pollution problems on May 8. The summary report on the particulate matter (PM) pollution situation in Thailand for this year was presented to the meeting, along with the Pollution Control Department’s draft announcement on Thailand's Air Quality Index (AQI), the revision of its definition and public health warning messages.
The revised Air Quality Index (AQI) will adjust the PM 2.5 standard from 50 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) to 37.5 µg/m³, applicable as of June 1, according to Jatuporn.
The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines and interim targets will be used to divide AQI levels into five colour-coded categories – blue, green, yellow, orange, and red. The red level will be adjusted from the previous 91 µg/m³ to 75.1 µg/m³, Jatuporn said.
Jatuporn stated that he has requested the cooperation of all relevant government agencies to prepare for the implementation of the new PM 2.5 standards.
He also urged the Pollution Control Department and the Health Promotion Fund (HPF) to accelerate public awareness of the new standards and various scientific measures to solve air pollution problems. This is to ensure that government agencies and the public have a common understanding and accurate information in addressing air pollution issues.
As for the transboundary haze problem, the Department of Pollution Control has been assigned to collaborate with neighbouring countries to enhance cooperation in addressing transboundary haze together following standardised guidelines, Jatuporn added.
Furthermore, campaigns to further raise public awareness and dissemination of information and news alerts to all sectors will be intensified. This is to encourage collaboration among all sectors in tackling Thailand’s chronic air pollution problems.