Thaicom joins hands with Thai university to prepare for ‘new space economy’ trend
Thaicom, a satellite and communications service provider, has collaborated with The Excellence Centre of Space Technology and Research (ECSTAR) to prepare for the new space economy trend as it gained more prominence in the space industry.
The centre is a part of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL).
ECSTAR executive director Settapong Malisuwan said the goal of this alliance is to advance space technology and share knowledge about it between the two organisations.
The partnership also enables Thailand to lead the regional space industry, he added.
In order to improve the collaboration in all areas, the two organisations would support one another with the tools, personnel, and information that they both required, he said
Settapong emphasised that both sectors would concentrate on development that appeared to be advantageous for people and the economy as a whole.