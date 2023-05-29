How air treatment solutions can help tackle Thailand's PM2.5 pollution problem

The issue of PM2.5 dust pollution has spurred various political parties in Thailand to propose policies aimed at controlling dust intensity and mitigating its impact on public health.

The current air quality standard in the country sets the maximum allowable level of PM2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter) at 50 micrograms per cubic meter, averaged over a 24-hour period. However, it is evident that PM2.5 concentrations often exceed these standards during certain periods, leading to adverse implications for public health and the economy.

In an integrated research study on technology and social aspects conducted by the National Research Council of Thailand, supported through the Science, Research, and Innovation Fund, a team led by Assoc Prof Sirima Panyametheekul from Chulalongkorn University has highlighted the importance of technology focused on emission source control for effectively treating air pollutants.

The feasibility, suitability, and effectiveness of such technologies for pollution treatment must be carefully considered.

The study analysed the feasibility and suitability of applying technology to address PM2.5 pollution, taking the case of Bangkok as an example.