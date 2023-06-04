Cyber police are tracing hacker’s trail of porn on Facebook
Thai cyber police are searching for the hacker who placed pornographic videos on the Facebook page of the Bangkok Provincial Education Office, and hacked into Facebook accounts of other governmental agencies.
Police announced their investigation after netizens shared photos from eight pornographic videos that were placed on the Bangkok Provincial Education Office's Facebook page by a hacker.
The city’s education office was unable to regain control of its Facebook account and launched a new one, announcing:
"The Bangkok Provincial Education Office urgently informs that our authorisation to use a Facebook page on behalf of the account bkk.edu. was hacked so all content there is not permitted!"
Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau deputy commissioner Maj-General Amnat Triphot said on Sunday that it is not the only case. Cyber police are investigating "similar issues” faced by other government agencies nationwide.
Amnat said his hunch was that the hacker is not trying to extort money. Instead, the hacker wants to damage the reputation of the agencies attacked.
The bureau "has instructed government agencies to enhance their cyber security", Amnat said.
Police are speeding up their investigation and preparing to take legal action against the hacker, he added.