Pheu Thai ready to launch its promised crackdown on drugs, party officer says

”We intend to stand by our motto: ‘Drugs must be gone when Pheu Thai arrives’,” Linthiporn said.

Drug users have been getting younger over the past 10 years and are using higher amounts of drugs than adult addicts, she said, citing the United Nations’ World Drug Report 2022.

“Thailand’s drug problem is worsening every year despite rising amounts of drugs and [drug-related] assets seized,” Linthiporn said.

“In 2021, Thailand seized the highest amount of methamphetamine in Southeast Asia, as smugglers used the country as a path to move their products to overseas markets,” she said.

Authorities seized more than 16 tonnes of crystal meth last month, more than the total seized in all of last year, she added.

This shows that the methods used by the outgoing government are inadequate, Linthiporn said.