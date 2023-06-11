Anti-ageing conference will promote Bangkok as wellness hub: BMA

The conference, held from Friday to Sunday at the Athenee Hotel, will help promote Thailand as the hub for beauty and anti-ageing medicine and services as well as a hub for anti-ageing research and technologies, they said.

The conference – IMCAS Asia 2023 – was named after the France-based International Master Course on Ageing Science (IMCAS).

The Thai Society of Cosmetic Dermatology and Surgery supported the conference.