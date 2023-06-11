Anti-ageing conference will promote Bangkok as wellness hub: BMA
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) helped French and Thai cosmetic surgery associations hold this weekend’s international conference on anti-ageing technologies to raise the capital's profile as a centre for wellness globally, officials said.
The conference, held from Friday to Sunday at the Athenee Hotel, will help promote Thailand as the hub for beauty and anti-ageing medicine and services as well as a hub for anti-ageing research and technologies, they said.
The conference – IMCAS Asia 2023 – was named after the France-based International Master Course on Ageing Science (IMCAS).
The Thai Society of Cosmetic Dermatology and Surgery supported the conference.
BMA deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej presided over the opening ceremony on Friday.
She said the conference was aligned with the government’s policy to transform Thailand into a hub for medical services and that it would raise Thailand’s image internationally and increase wellness tourism.
The conference will give Thai doctors an opportunity to gain expertise and experience while helping raise the standards of clinics and hospitals to international levels, Tavida said.
The BMA supports the government’s policy to make Bangkok a hub for international conferences as well as for education and academic conferences, she said, adding that this would increase Thailand’s competitiveness.