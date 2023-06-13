Chadchart gives himself just five out of 10 for first year as governor

Speaking at a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday, Chadchart, a former Minister of Transport, said that he gave himself only half of the full score because 11 policies have not been put into action yet.

These 11 policies, mostly pertaining to the economy and traffic, have not been implemented because they require cooperation from other related sectors, he explained.

He added that some laws, like those pertaining to community mobile libraries or breastfeeding rooms, have been put on hold since they do not fit with people's behaviour nowadays.