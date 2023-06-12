Work on Ratchada-Ratchapruek tunnel continues to be a nightmare for people 5 years on

Even Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt posted on his Facebook wall on Sunday that he was tired of making inspection trips to the Ratchada-Ratchapruek tunnel.

“I’ve come here [to inspect] until I became bored. The Mall, Tha Phra. This is definitely a seven-generation project,” Chadchart posted.

The project to build a 1.5-km underpass with two lanes on each traffic direction linking the Ratchada and Ratchapruek roads near the The Mall Tha Phra shopping mall started in 2018.