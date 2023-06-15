Swedish embassy holds seminar on proper treatment of gender diversity

The seminar, titled “How to prevent LGBTQI+ discrimination and harassment in the workplace”, was opened by city governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in Pathum Wan district.

Chadchart opened the session by mentioning the Pride Parade activity held by the city with partners on June 4 this year to mark Pride Month and celebrate gender diversity. The parade, marching from the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre to CentralWorld shopping mall, is considered the city’s largest pride activity with over 100,000 participants.

“The seminar today might have fewer attendants, but it holds an equal significance,” he said. “Gender diversity is a relatively new topic and there are several issues that we might not be aware of. This seminar will serve as a platform where people from LGBTQI+ groups share their experiences and discuss the issues regarding discrimination and harassment.

“To make Bangkok a liveable city for all, we are accepting personal differences every day, not just during pride activities, and this includes all venues as well, such as workplaces,” he added.

Chadchart added that the city also aims to be selected as the host of the World Pride event in 2028, which would require the adjustment of people’s attitude, cultures, laws and related regulations.

“This is a much tougher mission than hosting a pride parade. We need to start now as we only have five years left,” he said.