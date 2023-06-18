Rise in diabetes cases prompts govt to offer free testing at village level

Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said the Public Health Ministry found that there were 3.3 million diabetes patients last year, an increase of 150,000, or 4.48%, from the previous year.

The Public Health Ministry is aiming to screen 22 million Thais who are at least 35 years old for the disease so that they can receive treatment fast if they have it, Ratchada said.

However, only 14 million of them have been screened, she said.