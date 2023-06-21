Khon Kaen on the way to becoming a smart energy, low-carbon city

The province aims to increase the proportion of renewable energy by 2.88 million kilowatt-hours per year or 245.94 tonnes of oil equivalent per year.

This will help decrease farmers’ production costs by 14.12 million baht annually, while also reducing 482.04 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, Suradech Laopanna from Khon Kaen Provincial Energy Office said on Tuesday.

He added that this move is in line with the government action plan (2023-2027) to develop Khon Kaen into a smart energy and low-carbon city, focusing on promoting access to innovations and energy management in a sustainable way.