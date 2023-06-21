Khon Kaen on the way to becoming a smart energy, low-carbon city
Khon Kaen Provincial Energy Office is promoting the use of renewable energy to reduce farmers' production costs and lower greenhouse gas emissions.
The province aims to increase the proportion of renewable energy by 2.88 million kilowatt-hours per year or 245.94 tonnes of oil equivalent per year.
This will help decrease farmers’ production costs by 14.12 million baht annually, while also reducing 482.04 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, Suradech Laopanna from Khon Kaen Provincial Energy Office said on Tuesday.
He added that this move is in line with the government action plan (2023-2027) to develop Khon Kaen into a smart energy and low-carbon city, focusing on promoting access to innovations and energy management in a sustainable way.
Khon Kaen currently has a peak electricity demand of 320.93 megawatts and electricity production capacity of 941.12 megawatts, he explained, adding that the province's electricity production was 65.89% higher than demand.
However, Suradech said Khon Kaen Provincial Energy Office is working on energy management in each area to reduce production costs for farmers and community enterprises.
He added that the office is also supporting the installation of solar water pumps and solar crop dryers.