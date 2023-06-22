Three-day expo focuses on technology and innovation in Thailand

The expo kicked off on Thursday with organisers saying it was the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Pun-Arj Chairatana, executive director of the National Innovation Agency, said during the expo’s opening on Thursday that it fuses the power of innovation and startups and aims to connect the world through both fully online and hybrid formats.

Pun-Arj said the expo “will gather innovators of all sizes, from big players to startups, innovation enthusiasts from around the world, innovative entrepreneurs, investors, and representatives from the public and private sectors".

The expo will promote an innovation ecosystem for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), instill an innovation mindset, and inspire the next generation to pursue their own career paths, he added.

The expo will also highlight one ongoing challenge: How government agencies, the private sector, and civil society can work together effectively.

The theme of this year's event is “Innovation Partnership – Together We Can Grow”.

The partnership brings together four sectors – public, private, education, and social – to support startups and innovative businesses, strengthen the Thai innovation ecosystem, and propel Thailand towards becoming an innovation-driven nation, Pan-arj said.