Three-day expo focuses on technology and innovation in Thailand
Innovation and technology are the focus of the three-day Startup X Innovation Thailand Expo, which aims to propel Thailand towards becoming an innovative nation, its organisers say.
The expo kicked off on Thursday with organisers saying it was the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia.
Pun-Arj Chairatana, executive director of the National Innovation Agency, said during the expo’s opening on Thursday that it fuses the power of innovation and startups and aims to connect the world through both fully online and hybrid formats.
Pun-Arj said the expo “will gather innovators of all sizes, from big players to startups, innovation enthusiasts from around the world, innovative entrepreneurs, investors, and representatives from the public and private sectors".
The expo will promote an innovation ecosystem for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), instill an innovation mindset, and inspire the next generation to pursue their own career paths, he added.
The expo will also highlight one ongoing challenge: How government agencies, the private sector, and civil society can work together effectively.
The theme of this year's event is “Innovation Partnership – Together We Can Grow”.
The partnership brings together four sectors – public, private, education, and social – to support startups and innovative businesses, strengthen the Thai innovation ecosystem, and propel Thailand towards becoming an innovation-driven nation, Pan-arj said.
"We want to clearly illustrate how the government and public agencies will act as assistants, users, and creators of innovation. We also want to show the significant growth of the Thailand startup universe and how we have reached an era of economic reform after the development of the manufacturing industry," he said.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai said innovation has evolved beyond mere convenience to become the “future of improving the quality of life, society, and economy”.
He said innovation fosters sustainable development, and that entrepreneurs who use innovation become more competitive and create new economic opportunities.
"Promoting a shift from consumers to creators, from being passive to being proactive, is a challenging task for our nation. However, witnessing today's achievements, I see a glimmer of hope and believe in the power of collaboration. I think we are on the right track,” he said. "By sowing seeds, promoting knowledge, supporting development funding, and strengthening our capabilities to compete at the global level, I see the fruits of our efforts beginning to blossom."
The National Innovation Agency is the expo’s organiser. Its partners in the expo are the Public Sector Development Commission, the Board of Investment, and the Thai Chamber of Commerce.
The expo is being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from Thursday to Saturday.