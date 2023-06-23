Bangkok gets a new walking street until June 30

The launch of the city’s latest walking street project was presided over by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration deputy permanent secretary Suksan Kittisupakorn on Wednesday evening. The event is part of the BMA’s policy of promoting local tourism and stimulating the economy at the community level.

From June 21-30, parts of the roads around 22 July Circle will be closed for traffic from 2pm to 10pm to create a temporary bazaar for locals and tourists to browse OTOP and Bangkok brand products by community enterprises.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of street foods, open-air art exhibitions, and stage performances of local students.

While thanking the public and private partners who co-organised the event, Suksan expressed hope that the walking street project would help promote the use of public space for community benefits, as well as strengthen the bond of family members through outdoor activities.

The 22 July Circle is a traffic circle intersecting Maitri Chit, Santiphap and Mittraphan roads in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district. It was built in 1918 to commemorate Thailand's participation in World War I via a declaration on July 22, 1917.