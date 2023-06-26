Heavy rain forecast for 45 provinces

Bangkok too is likely to see rain, with 60% probability forecast.

In the South, meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring a 40% chance of rain, heavy at times, as well as scattered thunderstorms. Wave height will be around 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres in storms. Vessels in those areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Temperatures around the country are expected to reach a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius, dropping to between 24-26 degrees Celsius in the North and Northeast, and slightly higher in the Central, East and Southern regions with up to 28 degrees forecast. Southwesterly winds are likely to reach a maximum of 10-25 km/h.