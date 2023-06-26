Heavy rain forecast for 45 provinces
A monsoon trough over the upper part of the northern region and moving towards Laos and Vietnam will bring heavy rain to 45 provinces mainly in the North and Northeast, the Meteorological Department warned today.
Bangkok too is likely to see rain, with 60% probability forecast.
In the South, meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring a 40% chance of rain, heavy at times, as well as scattered thunderstorms. Wave height will be around 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres in storms. Vessels in those areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
Temperatures around the country are expected to reach a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius, dropping to between 24-26 degrees Celsius in the North and Northeast, and slightly higher in the Central, East and Southern regions with up to 28 degrees forecast. Southwesterly winds are likely to reach a maximum of 10-25 km/h.