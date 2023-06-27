Isoc defends decision to take action against students behind mock Patani state poll

He added that the Area 4 Forward Command had realised that public sentiment was sympathetic towards the student movement. Critics, meanwhile, have called on the Army to withdraw the complaint, saying the mock referendum was only held as part of a seminar.

Pramote, however, said Area 4 Forward Command was required by law to carry out its duty in seeking legal action.

He also said the Area 4 Forward Command will further investigate to see if the five suspects were part of Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) or other separatist movements in the deep South.

Patani state was formerly a sultanate in the Malay peninsula and covered the provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala and four districts of Songkhla. BRN-led insurgent groups have been stepping up terror campaigns to demand the autonomy and revival of the ancient Patani state.

Separately, two leaders of Pelagar Gangsa have said there were no political motives behind the so-called referendum. They said it was only held to gauge the opinions of people in the deep South with the aim of ending the decades-long violence.