Rift among Democrats opens with call to change rules for electing leader

“At this turning point [for the party], we should not allow only 25 MPs to control the party’s fate by themselves,” he added.

Democrats know that the party’s fate is now controlled by Chalermchai and he can dictate who the next leader can be, so no one dares to run for party leader, Chao said.

Ordinary party members should have equal voting rights as MPs to elect a new leader and executive board, Chao said, using the slogan: “one vote for all”.

Last Tuesday, Chalermchai denied that he has picked a new leader for the party.

Some pundits have said that former leader Abhisit Vejjajiva will return to lead the party.

On June 25, Abhisit said it the leader selected was not as important as ensuring unity and solidarity in the party, adding that these are necessary for the party to regain its past glory.