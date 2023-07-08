Russian tourist hospitalised after falling from roof of Phuket temple

He fell from the pagoda’s roof during a scuffle with rescue workers shortly before 9pm, they added.

The tourist had earlier climbed onto the roof of a 20-meter-high pagoda at Wat Chaithararam. Local officials placed inflatable cushions around the pagoda in case the tourist jumped from the roof of the pagoda, which contains relics of the Buddha received from Sri Lanka.

After negotiations failed, rescue staff charged towards the man at about 8.45pm. He struggled and then fell onto one of the safety cushions.

He broke his pelvis in the fall and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital, reports say.

Police are trying to determine why the tourist climbed onto the roof of the temple, and say attempted suicide is a possible motive.