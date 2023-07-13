Special train trip on Mother’s Day to use historic Japanese steam locomotive

The train trip is between Bangkok (Hua Lamphong station) and Chachoengsao province.

SRT's public relations director, Ekarat Sri-arayanpong, said on Thursday that the trip was also being held to mark the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother and celebrate her work for the country.

August 12 is a public holiday in Thailand.

Ticket reservation for the trip opens at 8.30am on Friday (July 14), he said.

A return ticket is priced at 299 baht for a normal carriage and 799 baht each for an air-conditioned carriage. The prices include a snack and beverage.

Reservation can be made through the D-Ticket mobile application or at any railway station throughout the country. More information can be obtained by calling the SRT’s customer service centre 1690 (round-the-clock service) or the SRT’s PR team’s Facebook page.