Chonburi trawlers take refuge as tropical storm Talim blows in

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned all ships in the upper Gulf and Andaman Sea to stay ashore today as Talim heads westwards towards Thailand from the South China Sea.

Residents of coastal Chonburi were greeted with a rare sight as boats at anchor filled the bay for a distance of about 3 kilometres.

The TMD said the tropical storm is likely to add strength to the seasonal southwesterly monsoon in the South and the Gulf of Thailand. It forecast stronger winds and waves ranging from 2 to 4 metres in height.