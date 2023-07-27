More long-distance buses ready to ferry passengers over long weekend

The company expects a 20% increase in passengers to 35,000 per day as people head to their hometowns and tourist attractions during the holiday, she said.

The Cabinet on Tuesday resolved to make July 31 an additional holiday, giving Thais an extra-long weekend of six days to promote travel and tourism.

Friday, July 28 marks the birthday anniversary of His Majesty the King while Tuesday, August 1 is Asahna Bucha, a Buddhist holiday, and Wednesday, August 2 is the Buddhist Lent Day.

To boost safety, the Transport Company has ordered officials to check the condition of all vehicles before every trip and maintain a speed lower than 90 km/hour.

For trips longer than 4 hours, an additional driver must be present on the bus to take a rotating shift.

The company also asked operators of non-regular route public carriers to add more vehicles during the long holidays to ensure that no passengers were stranded at the terminals.

To enquire about bus routes and make reservations, contact the call centre at 1490.