Bangkokians advised to avoid two protest areas on Friday
Motorists have been advised to avoid two areas in Bangkok where demonstrations are scheduled for Friday.
The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) listed the areas as:
• Sap Road in front of the Russian Embassy in Bang Rak district
• Roads around the Victory Monument in Phaya Thai district from 3pm
The police have advised commuters to use routes parallel to the protest sites. Traffic police will facilitate and minimise traffic issues for drivers, the police added.
For more information about traffic conditions or routes, contact the traffic police at 1197 or download the traffic map at the 1197Callcenter Facebook page and from the @traffic_1197 Twitter account.