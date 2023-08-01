Navy frigate hits dock causing minor damage

No crew member of the modified type 053 frigate was injured in the accident, which also caused a minor scratch on the ship’s port side, RTN spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin said,

Pokkrong added that the exercise was part of the “Naval Security Port and Ship Map Ta Phut Exercise 2023" (NASMEX 2023) campaign, held from July 25 to 27 as part of the port’s safety programme in compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code.

The training exercise aims to increase efficiency and readiness of the crew in responding to maritime threats and natural disasters, Pokkrong said. The campaign was joined by officials from the RTN and representatives of Map Ta Phut Industrial Port, local administrations, and related government agencies.

The RTN spokesman said the ship’s port side hit the dock at an angle as it was leaving the mooring, causing damage to a torpedo launching pad and a life raft.

The crew was not affected by the accident, said Pokkrong.