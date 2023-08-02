Monsoon trough to bring heavy rain in some areas
The Department of Meteorology today issued a warning of heavy rain due to the monsoon trough over the upper North, affecting the North, Northeast and Southern (west coast) regions with impacts expected until tomorrow (August 3).
The public is advised to be cautious of the dangers from heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to sudden floods and flash floods, especially in hilly areas, near rivers, and in low-lying areas. Extra caution is advised while travelling through areas with thunderstorm activity.
Bangkok, meanwhile, is forecast to stay relatively dry, with only a 60% chance of rain.
