‘Stoned’ German strips down, threatens to jump from Pattaya condo

The 61-year-old man, identified as Heinz Edgar Eugen, stood on the outer ledge of the top-floor apartment wearing only his underpants. He also hurled objects down from the condo, which is located in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district.

His wife, who declined to be named, alerted Pattaya police after the man refused to return to the room.

The woman told police that her husband had started smoking marijuana heavily at around 3am. She said he was stressed about a legal case overseas.

“He started shouting and couldn’t control himself. He shouted that he did not want to live anymore. Then he climbed out of the balcony saying he wanted to kill himself,” the wife was quoted as saying by Pattaya police.

Police spent five hours trying to persuade him to return to the apartment, but to no avail. Police officers eventually managed to grab the man and pull him to safety. He was later taken to Banglamung Hospital for rest and recuperation.