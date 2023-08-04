3 Thai nature tourism destinations added to Asean Heritage Park list

They are Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province, Phu Khieo Wildlife Sanctuary, and Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun province.

The decision to recognise the three locations as new AHP sites was made during the 34th Meeting of Asean Senior Officials on Environment, organised in Bogor city of Indonesia’s West Java province from July 31 to August 4.

Asean Heritage Parks are “protected areas of high conservation importance, preserving in total a complete spectrum of representative ecosystems of the Asean region”, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand. These areas are established to generate greater awareness, pride, appreciation, enjoyment, and conservation of Asean’s rich natural heritage, through a regional network of representative protected areas, and to generate greater collaboration among AMS in preserving their shared natural heritage.