3 Thai nature tourism destinations added to Asean Heritage Park list
Three of Thailand’s popular nature tourism destinations have been recognised as Asean Heritage Park (AHP) sites.
They are Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province, Phu Khieo Wildlife Sanctuary, and Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun province.
The decision to recognise the three locations as new AHP sites was made during the 34th Meeting of Asean Senior Officials on Environment, organised in Bogor city of Indonesia’s West Java province from July 31 to August 4.
Asean Heritage Parks are “protected areas of high conservation importance, preserving in total a complete spectrum of representative ecosystems of the Asean region”, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand. These areas are established to generate greater awareness, pride, appreciation, enjoyment, and conservation of Asean’s rich natural heritage, through a regional network of representative protected areas, and to generate greater collaboration among AMS in preserving their shared natural heritage.
Phu Kradueng National Park is known for its sandstone cliffs, savannas, and forests that are home to a variety of rare plants and animals such as serows — a goat antelope — and the elongated tortoise.
Phu Khieo Wildlife Sanctuary and Nam Nao National Park possess geographical diversity and are home to rare plants and animals, including marbled cats and clouded leopards. The national park and the wildlife sanctuary are also intertwined with the culture and traditions of the local community, according to deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek.
Thailand's previous AHP listings were: Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, Tarutao National Park in Satun, Mu Koh Surin-Mu Koh Similan-Ao Phang-nga National Parks in Phang-nga, Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex in Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces, Hat Chao Mai National Park-Mu Koh Libong Non-hunting Area in Trang, Mu Koh Ang Thong National Marine Park in Surat Thani, and Khao Sok National Park in Surat Thani.