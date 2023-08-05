Buri Ram releases 5 rare storks as part of efforts to preserve endangered species
The five woolly-necked storks raised in Buri Ram were returned to nature at the province’s Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday as part of a biodiversity promotion campaign.
This is the second time that woolly-necked storks have been released to the wild in Buri Ram. The last time was in 2021 when 14 such storks were released in the sanctuary.
Deputy Buri Ram governor Singhachai Pongburut said the 14 storks are doing well, while the recently released five have also been taught to survive in nature.
He added that other than woolly-necked storks, Buri Ram has also successfully released Sarus cranes that are now co-existing peacefully with locals.
The province has been raising these critically endangered birds in partnership with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary, the Zoological Park Organisation and the Hornbill Research Foundation.
The woolly-necked stork, which is split into two species – Asian and African – is listed as a critically endangered species. The list also includes other birds like red-headed vultures, bat hawks and white-eyed river martins.
Thailand has been working on preserving woolly-necked storks since 1992 and was successful in breeding them by 2005. Several are now housed at Chonburi’s Khao Khiew Open Zoo.
Conserving rare wildlife species is also the Zoological Park Organisation’s main aim, he added.