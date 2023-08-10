Exhibitions, seminars celebrate DOA’s 50th anniversary

DOA director-general Rapeepat Chantarasriwong said on Wednesday that the department has put every effort into agricultural research development over the past 50 years to ensure the quality and safety of Thai agricultural crops, as well as raise Thai agriculture to meet international standards.

The research covers the development of plant species, machines and technologies, he said, noting that many of these had been used to improve farmers' quality of life, as well as enhance the commercial aspects of the agricultural sector to stimulate the economy. “We have served as the centre for wisdom and implemented measures to tackle issues related to exports of Thai agricultural products,” he added.