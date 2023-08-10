Exhibitions, seminars celebrate DOA’s 50th anniversary
The Department of Agriculture (DOA), which recently turned 50, is marking half a century of agricultural research next weekend as it steps into its sixth decade.
DOA director-general Rapeepat Chantarasriwong said on Wednesday that the department has put every effort into agricultural research development over the past 50 years to ensure the quality and safety of Thai agricultural crops, as well as raise Thai agriculture to meet international standards.
The research covers the development of plant species, machines and technologies, he said, noting that many of these had been used to improve farmers' quality of life, as well as enhance the commercial aspects of the agricultural sector to stimulate the economy. “We have served as the centre for wisdom and implemented measures to tackle issues related to exports of Thai agricultural products,” he added.
Apart from marking the 50th anniversary of the DOA’s establishment on October 1 last year, Rapeepat said the event also aims to transfer knowledge on Thai agricultural research development to government and the private sector as well as to farmers, business entrepreneurs, agricultural and educational institutions and the public.
As it enters its sixth decade, DOA will focus on developing Thai agriculture with a focus on various challenges including the El Nino phenomenon, greenhouse gas emissions, agricultural pests and PM2.5 [particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter] pollution.
He added that the development of good agricultural practices is essential to enable Thai farmers to cope with these challenges and boost their crop yields in a sustainable manner.
“Five Decades of Thai Agricultural Research Development and Advancing into the 6th decade" will be held on August 19 to 20 between 10.30am and 7.30pm at Helix Graden, EmQuartier department store in Bangkok. Deputy Agriculture Minister Mananya Thaiset will preside over the opening ceremony on August 19 at 2.30pm
The two-day event will feature exhibitions of DOA history and outstanding research, as well as activities and seminars. On the first day, Rapeepat will be joined by former Agriculture Minister Pitipong Phuengboon Na Ayudhaya, Thai Feed Mill Association president Pornsil Patcharintanakul and independent academic Pol Captain Nitiphumthanat Ming-rujiralai for the seminar entitled “Food and agriculture security amid the El Nino phenomenon, and Thailand's carbon credit trade opportunities from plant cultivation".
On August 20, there will be a seminar "Directions on importing fertilisers, chemicals and other agriculture production supplies" at 2.30pm led by Rapeepat, DOA deputy director-general Dr Patchayaphon Muenchaeng, Thailand Fertiliser Producer & Trade Association president Waranya Boonwiwat, Thai Agro Business Association president Charuk Sriputtachat, Thai Crop Protection Association president Somsak Samanwong and Thai Agricultural Innovation Trade Association president Nongnuch Yokyongsakul.
This will be followed at 4pm by the talk “Rules, regulations and direction on Thai fruit export to the global market” hosted by Rapeepat, Thai Fresh Fruit Traders and Exporters Association president Sanchai Puranachaisiri, Federation of Thai Industries in Nakhon Phanom secretary-general Jarin Buttidet, Bureau of Plant and Agricultural Materials Control director Seksan Wannagree and Plant Standard and Certification Division director Chaisak Rinkluen.
For more information, visit https://web.facebook.com/doa.thaidoa.