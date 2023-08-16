Three-point plan released to cope with approaching El Nino drought

Committee commissioners met on Wednesday in a video conference chaired by caretaker Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan to address the expected drought due to the El Nino phenomenon.

The committee expects drought to hit several parts of the country as the El Nino weather phenomenon – which occurs every two to seven years – reduces rainfall.

The plan has three measures:

1. Priortising water allocation on suggestions from subcommittees responsible for each river basin and in line with the committee’s water-drainage plan.

2. Controlling the use of water for wet-season rice farming until the end of the rainy season, as well as coordinating with farmers to ensure they understand why.

3. Increasing the efficiency of water usage in agricultural and industrial sectors with the use of water-saving technology.

General Prawit told officials at the committee and related agencies to promote public awareness and understanding of the water situation to increase cooperation, and prioritse available water resources for people’s daily consumption.

He also urged farmers and the public to save water and use it responsibly so that the drought will have a minimal impact.