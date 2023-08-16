‘Truth restrictions’ on ads for sacred amulets may banish their magic
The Office of Consumer Protection Board plans to issue a new regulation to prohibit sellers of amulets and other “sacred” items from exaggerating their products’ “capabilities” in advertisements.
It is in the process of drafting the new regulation to ban exaggerated ads on superstitious items, the board announced on its website.
It recently held a public hearing on its plan to issue the regulation and its controls on ads will include input from the hearing, it said.
The hearing drew representatives of government agencies, sellers of the “sacred” items and members of the public.
Selling amulets and “sacred” items is a massive business in Thailand. Their sales generate over 10 billion in revenue each year, according to Thanawat Pholwichai, rector of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.
The “sacred” quality and magic capabilities of such items have been widely advertised on social media and even indirectly on popular TV programmes.
These items include magic purses that can make their owners richer, as well as bracelets with the spirit of a child ghost that can help owners win lotteries or make their dreams come true.
The new regulation might prohibit advertisers from using terms that cannot be verified, which would likely put an end to the spirited ads, a source from the Office of the Consumer Protection Board said.