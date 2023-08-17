New restriction on allowances for the elderly sparks protest

The protesters said they represented the Welfare State Network, We Fair Group, and Four Regions Slum Network, among others.

They submitted an open letter to the permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry before moving to the Interior Ministry to stage a similar protest.

The new regulation stipulates that only elderly people with no income or not enough to cover their living costs are entitled to the monthly state allowance. The document, signed by caretaker Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, was published in the Royal Gazette last Friday and came into force the next day.

The new pension rule, however, does not apply to the elderly persons who registered for the allowances with local administrative organisations before August 12, which means those currently receiving the monthly grant are unaffected.

In their statement, the protesters accused the Interior Ministry of taking advantage of the caretaker government’s remaining time in power to change the allowance rule.