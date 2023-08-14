Change in elderly allowance criteria ‘due to budgetary constraints’
After facing criticism for altering the eligibility requirement for elderly allowance, the caretaker government responded by stating that the adjustment was made to use the budget as wisely as possible given the financial constraints.
A modification to the regulation, setting income restrictions for those receiving old-age pensions, was published in The Royal Gazette last Friday. It was approved by caretaker Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.
The old regulation stipulated that the allowance would be given to any person aged 60 years and above who do not get any other benefit from the government sector or local administrations like retirement pension or was not adopted by a foster home.
The state's monthly age allowance, however, is available to those who have no income or inadequate money to meet basic expenses, according to the adjustment.
Several sides took turns to state their stance on the change. Move Forward Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn said that the new criterion had replaced universal coverage for the elderly.
In response, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said on Monday that the government aims to solve the problem of people of all ages by using the budget as wisely as possible taking into account budgetary challenges.
Thailand is already an ageing society as the number of senior citizens is rising. The numbers are expected to continue increasing in the future, necessitating a budget of 90 billion baht by 2024, Ratchada said.
“We reduced the budget allocation to high-income senior citizens as the budget allocated to them may not be that necessary for them,” she added.
This fiscal strategy aims to support those who are in greater need while fostering long-term fiscal sustainability, she said.
Thailand transitioned into an aged society two years ago and is expected to become a “super-aged” one by 2036.
The United Nations defines a “super-aged society” as one in which more than 21% of the population is 65 years or older.