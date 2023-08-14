Change in elderly allowance criteria ‘due to budgetary constraints’

A modification to the regulation, setting income restrictions for those receiving old-age pensions, was published in The Royal Gazette last Friday. It was approved by caretaker Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.

The old regulation stipulated that the allowance would be given to any person aged 60 years and above who do not get any other benefit from the government sector or local administrations like retirement pension or was not adopted by a foster home.

The state's monthly age allowance, however, is available to those who have no income or inadequate money to meet basic expenses, according to the adjustment.